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Claude maker Anthropic files secret IPO: America's most valuable company yet?

Wall Street braces for shock as Anthropic and OpenAI chase $1 trillion valuations
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 01, 2026

Claude maker Anthropic files secret IPO: America&apos;s most valuable company yet?
Claude maker Anthropic files secret IPO: America's most valuable company yet?

Anthropic AI, the U.S.-based technology giant behind chatbot Claude, has confidentially filed for an IPO (initial public offering) as reports suggest that OpenAI is also planning to confidentially file an IPO in the coming weeks.

Wall Street is expected to see some of the biggest valuations in corporate history as Elon Musk’s SpaceX is targeting around $2 trillion, whereas, Anthropic and OpenAI aim for $1 trillion valuation each.

The San Francisco-based AI company earlier raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion.

Anthropic’s value has more than doubled since it clashed with the U.S. Department of War over the use of its technologies and pushed for setting guardrails against the use of AI in war tech.

The company did not allow the Pentagon to use its products for domestic mass surveillance and in autonomous weapons without any human oversight.

The newly filed blockbuster confidential IPOs are set to rattle markets as AI giants compete against each other. Anthropic listing could potentially reshape ⁠benchmark indexes, investor flows and the broader narrative driving U.S. equities.

The hefty valuations would put OpenAI and Anthropic among a handful of top-tier companies, at S&P 500, which dominate global equity markets.

Details of Anthropic AI IPO in US remain under wraps. 

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