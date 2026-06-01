London Tube strikes begin: What’s closed, what still runs, how to navigate the capital this week

Published June 01, 2026
London is facing significant disruption as a series of London Underground strikes begin this week, affecting millions of commuters across the capital.
Services are expected to be heavily reduced on strike days, with large parts of the Tube network either suspended or running at limited capacity.
The action, led by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, follows failed negotiations with Transport for London (TfL) over proposed changes to driver working patterns.
Two 24-hour strike days are scheduled, and knock-on disruption is expected before and after each walkout.
For commuters, the impact is not limited to the Underground alone. Overcrowding on alternative transport routes, longer journey times, and significant congestion on London’s roads are all expected throughout the disruption period.
The dispute centres on proposed changes to Tube driver working arrangements, including the introduction of a voluntary four-day working week structure.
TfL has said the plan is designed to modernise scheduling and improve flexibility without reducing contractual pay or conditions.
However, the RMT union has raised concerns about the potential impact on fatigue, workload distribution, and long-term safety.
Despite talks continuing until the final stages, both sides have failed to reach agreement, triggering industrial action.
TfL has warned that the majority of the Underground network will be impacted during strike action, with some lines expected to see little or no service at all.
The most affected lines are expected to include:
Other lines may still operate, but services will likely be:
Passengers are being advised to expect disruption across the entire network rather than isolated closures.
Despite the widespread disruption, some transport options will remain in service:
However, TfL has warned that these services will be under heavy pressure, particularly during peak commuting hours. Stations serving major interchange points are expected to experience overcrowding and longer queues.
TfL is advising passengers to avoid travel where possible, but for those who must commute, planning would be essential.
Here are most practical solutions to commute through capital:
Peak times are expected to be heavily congested, particularly early morning and late afternoon. Midday and late evening travel may be comparatively less crowded.
The Elizabeth Line is expected to remain the most reliable cross-city option during disruption, although crowding is still likely.
Journeys across central London may take substantially longer than usual, particularly where Tube connections are normally required.
In central areas, surface travel may be faster than waiting for overcrowded bus routes.
Road traffic is also expected to increase sharply, particularly on key commuter routes into central London, as passengers shift away from the Underground.