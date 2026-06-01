Myles Garrett traded to Rams as Browns receive Jared Verse, draft picks

The Cleveland Browns are trading star edge rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal as the latter recieves Jared Verse and multiple draft picks.

According to NFL Network reports the move comes as the Rams push aggressively into win-now mode while the Browns reshape their roster around younger defensive talent.

Garrett is widely regarded as one of the most dominant defensive players in the league, and is coming off another elite season. He is now joining the Rams defense that is already built around high-pressure front-line play.

The Browns are expected to receive Jared Verse along with future draft compensation as part of the deal, marking a significant shift in their long-term defensive strategy.

Verse, who quickly emerged as a key piece for the Rams since being drafted in 2024, now becomes a central figure in Cleveland’s rebuild on defense.

The trade is expected to have major implications for both franchises as the Rams strengthen their Super Bowl push while Cleveland moves toward a younger core.

Details of the final package haven’t been released yet.