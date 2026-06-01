‘Toy Story 5’ to feature Taylor Swift’s first movie soundtrack contribution since 2022

Taylor Swift has officially confirmed being part of Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated movie “Toy Story 5” announcing a new original song named “I Know It, I Knew You.”

The song is set to release on Friday, June 5.

The news was confirmed by the American singer on June 1 via the countdown clock on her website. It features Jessie the cowgirl riding a horse and vibing.

Swift also shared on Instagram, writing: “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening.”

“You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theatres June 19th,” she added.

The song was produced in collaboration with her usual partner, Jack Antonoff, after a long gap since the duo's last creation, The Tortured Poets Department, in 2024.

As per an official statement, the song is based on Jessie, the name of a cowgirl voiced by Joan Cusack, and Swift is planning to go back to her country music days.



Special CD singles for the song in three versions have been arranged – normal, piano, and acoustic.