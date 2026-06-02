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Simon Cowell says Susan Boyle did ‘more good' for ‘Got Talent' than anyone

'America’s Got Talent' season 21 premieres Tuesday, June 2
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Simon Cowell says Susan Boyle did ‘more good&apos; for ‘Got Talent&apos; than anyone

Simon Cowell looked back at one of the most unforgettable moments in reality TV history as America’s Got Talent returns for its 21st season.

The famous reality show judge admitted that Susan Boyle’s 2009 audition on Britain’s Got Talent did “more good for our show than probably any other contestant.”

Boyle stunned Cowell, Piers Morgan and Amanda Holden with her rendition of Les MisérablesI Dreamed a Dream, a performance that went viral and reshaped the perception of the franchise.

“I absolutely adore her,” Cowell told Extra. “Susan is a real character… and I wanted people to see that you can’t judge a book by its cover.”

He recalled initially misjudging Boyle, even assuming she was a comedian before she began to sing.

Boyle ultimately finished second on Britain’s Got Talent, but her impact was seismic: millions of albums sold, global tours, and an appearance on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

She and Cowell have since become close friends, with Boyle calling him “the biggest inspiration in my career.”

Now, as Cowell ushers in a new season of AGT alongside Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, he said he’s approaching contestants with a softer touch.

He even invited the latest batch of hopefuls into his home to get to know them personally.

“It was really, really good to be able to sit down with each contestant,” Cowell said. “I made the point: ‘You’re here as my guest, eat, drink, do whatever you want.’”

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