Prince Harry faces consequences of royal blunder amid peace talks

Prince Harry is reportedly eager to reconcile with his family following his messy exit from the royal family six years ago.

There had been a lot of anger and hard feelings when Harry had left and many royal experts attribute it to his wife’s influence. They believe it was after Harry and Meghan had gotten married which is what triggered the events that followed leading to a years-long rift.

Harry and his brother are completely estranged and the Duke of Sussex was only able to meet his father briefly last September. Now, royal historian Hugo Vickers claims that Meghan is not the one to blamed for Harry’s choices.

The Sussexes are often compared to King Edward VIII, who later became known as the Duke of Windsor, and his wife Wallis Simpson, who was a divorcee and an American.

He explained that there are “probably more similarities between Harry and the Duke of Windsor, as they were both feeling the pressure of their royal standing”.

They both decided “to step back from their duties” but before that, they were happy and really good at what they do.

“Obviously there’s a lot of pressure when you’re a royal,” Hugo told The Mirror. “But I think when it comes between choosing the path of duty or the path of perceived happiness, the path of duty will light the way to happiness, and Harry seems a lot less fulfilled since choosing the path of perceived happiness to be with Meghan.”

The expert explained that Harry and the Duke of Windsor may have chosen to follow their hearts but they wished that there was another way. Harry could be facing similar regrets as he continues to keep up with his charities in UK.

However, he will now remain a non-working member of the royal family.