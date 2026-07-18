Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK move marks a turning point for royal family

Prince Harry's private meeting with King Charles appears to have marked the beginning of something much bigger.

The meeting saw him, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, join King Charles and Queen Camilla for tea at Highgrove.

It was Meghan's first visit to Britain since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, while Archie and Lilibet had not returned since the Platinum Jubilee the same year.

Archie and Lilibet had regularly spoken to their grandfather through FaceTime, but this was their first real opportunity to spend meaningful time with him in person.

Although reports later claimed Meghan was disappointed not to publicly support her husband during the visit and felt frustrated by the security controversy surrounding the trip, insiders insist the reunion itself remained the priority.

Harry was reportedly left feeling optimistic after the meeting.

During a charity engagement the following day, joking with children while taking part in activities for Scotty's Little Soldiers, the organisation supporting bereaved military families.

However, sources now tell the Sussexes are quietly exploring a path back towards Britain.

According to friends of the Duke, he has increasingly felt that life in California no longer offers what he once hoped for.

One source claims Meghan also supports rebuilding ties with Harry's British roots and is open to spending more time in Europe.

Rather than permanently relocating, insiders say the couple are considering dividing more of their time between North America and Europe, using their home in Portugal as a convenient base.

The property reportedly offers easy access to Britain while allowing the family greater privacy.

Harry is expected to return to the UK in September for another charity engagement, with hopes of meeting the King again.