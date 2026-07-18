Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles meeting with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles are reportedly had everyone “sworn to secrecy” about the reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children at Highgrove House last week.

However, it appears that the Duke of Sussex let slip some details about his meeting with cancer-stricken father when he stepped out for a surprise appearance at the Time100 Sports Gala in New York City on Thursday night.

While speaking to the guests, Harry said that his father was “doing great” amid treatment, a source, who had overhead the conversation, told Page Six.

The insider also revealed that his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are “happy” to be back home from their brief trip to the UK.

When the meeting took place on Friday last week, Buckingham Palace had issued a statement to inform that the meeting had taken place at Highgrove but no further details would be given out from the “private family gathering”.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have kept their word about not publicly sharing anything about the reunion, especially in interviews. A PR expert had warned that this would be a key determinant for the Sussexes if they would ever be welcomed back into the royal fold again.

“Silence here would actually speak volumes,” PR expert Renae Smith had explained previously in regards to the situation. “It would show restraint, maturity and perhaps a genuine desire to rebuild family relationships privately rather than publicly.”