Queen Camilla performs big favour for monarchy after Prince Harry’s welcome

Queen Camilla is taking an unexpected step for the sake of her husband King Charles as big changes are anticipated to take place for the royal family.

Last week, Prince Harry and his family finally reunited with the King in a private meeting at Highgrove House, and Camilla was also present during all of it. According to reports, Harry and Meghan were very happy that their children had finally met their grandparents. Charles was also delighted to see Archie and Lilibet.

While the details of the meeting have been kept strictly under wraps and it has also sparked speculation over what is next for the Sussexes.

It appears that Camilla is begrudgingly making a change in her stance as he “wants peace” and “loves” her husband, according to a Palace insider, via gossip columnist Rob Shuter.

“She’s watched this family fracture in public, and if there’s a chance to heal it, she’ll stand behind her husband,” the source said, noting that her forgiveness “doesn’t erase memory” about everything that Harry had said and done.

Another royal source concurred Camilla believes that Harry could turn against the royal family once again if thing do not go his way, causing more mess in PR.

“Her priority is protecting the King from another round of heartbreak. She won’t let Charles be blindsided twice.”

At the same time, she is not causing any friction with William because she knows that he will sit on the throne one day but she needs to have peace for now.