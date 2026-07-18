Prince William's surprise TV appearance earns double Emmy recognition

Prince William has quietly picked up an Emmy boost after the Apple TV+ series featuring one of his most personal interviews earned two nominations.

The Prince of Wales appeared in Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveller in October 2025, giving viewers an unusual look at his life as he reflected on one of the most difficult periods his family has faced.

The programme has now been nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special at the Emmy Awards.

The recognition comes shortly after Meghan Markle also received an Emmy nomination, meaning both the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have projects linked to this year's awards.

His appearance on the series quickly became one of its most talked-about episodes.

During the interview, William described 2024 as "the hardest year I've ever had" after both Princess Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

Away from the emotional conversation, the Prince also showed his playful side while giving Levy a tour of Windsor.

Arriving at Windsor Castle on an electric scooter, William surprised the actor before the pair headed into Windsor Great Park for a walk.

At one point, William jokingly asked Levy: "Is getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

Levy laughed before replying, "That's the bucket." "That's the bucket, is it?" he responded with a grin.