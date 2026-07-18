Lady Louise sparks clash between senior royals after special honour

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were proud parents watching over their eldest daughter Lady Louise Windsor received her diploma during her graduation from St Andrews University.

She then also received a the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award from her father, a special honour which was also an ode to her late grandfather Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate are keeping themselves away from family drama and have kept a laser-focus on what’s in store for the future of the monarchy.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla had welcomed the Sussexes for a meeting The Prince and Princess of Wales had looked the other way and kept busy with their royal engagements during that time.

They are well-aware that the monarchy will need more trustworthy working royals when William ascends to the throne, hence they are eyeing one special member for the position, even if it upsets a few people.

According to sources cited by Closer, the Waleses “absolutely” see Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter who could take a “much bigger role” once William is King.

However, Camilla is not happy about the decision and believes that the Waleses are overstepping their bounds with their plans.

“Camilla gets very territorial whenever she feels William and Kate are getting too far ahead of themselves and, in her eyes, that's exactly what's happening here,” the source said.

“Seeing Kate become so close to Louise really gets under her skin, she sees it as more proof that they’re quietly drawing up their own blueprint for the monarchy without so much as a nod to her or Charles.”

They explained that Louise is adored by the public and the royals alike. Moreover, Catherine has always shared a close bond with Sophie, which is why the alliance makes sense for her. Although, Camilla sees this as it “another example of them undermining her”.

“Kate has no intention of changing course, she and William both feel strongly that Louise and her family are huge assets,” the source said.

They also noted that the Waleses are not concerned how Camilla feels about it as long as she doesn’t upset Louise.