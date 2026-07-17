Benny Blanco makes grand gesture for Selena Gomez due to shock reason

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez were apart on the actress' birthday but her husband managed to get there - despite his fear of flying as she was in London.

The 37-year-old music producer took to social media and shared a video of himself travelling via a ship to the U.K., and captioned it, "POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying."

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker is currently in London for the filming of Only Murders In The Building.

The video quickly went viral on social media as fans appreciated Blanco's wholesome gesture for his wife.

One X user wrote, "okay thats SO cute i love their relationship," while another added, "That is way scarier and way longer, bro needs to pop a xanax and get on a damn plane."

A third chimed in, "Honestly that’s impressively sweet," and "Happy for her," wrote someone.