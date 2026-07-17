Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo divorce drama grows after public separation

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is not buying the united front Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have presented since announcing their divorce—and she's making it clear why.

Speaking on her Plan Bri Uncut podcast, LaPaglia claimed Bunnie Xo's public support for her estranged husband doesn't tell the full story.

The influencer pointed to social media activity from Bunnie Xo's inner circle as proof that something else may be happening behind the scenes.

“She doesn’t mean that. She’s still under the mind control of him,” LaPaglia said.

“And this is why I know that she doesn’t mean that, because all of her closest friends are reposting, girls that you always see her with, are reposting the most asinine, crazy, insulting videos about Jelly Roll, and how he’s the worst person and how people only like him because of Bunny.”

LaPaglia, drawing from her own past relationship, added, “Bunny is just doing the thing where she’s still protecting him.”

“I went through that at a point too where you’re not fully stepped out of the situation yet. You can’t even understand what’s happening to you and she just still wants to protect him.”

She even predicted that Bunnie Xo's perspective could change over time.

Meanwhile, Bunnie Xo has insisted the split remains drama-free, telling fans, “We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend... Nobody cheated on the other person.”

Jelly Roll echoed that sentiment during a concert, saying, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends... Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that.”