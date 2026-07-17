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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'unforgettable' wedding details revealed

Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin share rare insights from Taylor Swift wedding

By
Web Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin share rare insights from Taylor Swift wedding
Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin share rare insights from Taylor Swift wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a dream vision for their wedding and they brought it to life on July 3 in Madison Square Garden, and Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are eye-witnesses of that.

The San Francisco 49ers fullback, 35, and Kristin, 32, shared that they signed an NDA before attending the most famous wedding of the decade earlier this month.

When asked if MSG looked any bit similar to how it usually looks, Kristin told People Magazine, “No, it was absolutely gorgeous. I think it was exactly what her vision was and it came to life and everyone had a blast.”

Kyle added, “It was genuinely so much fun. Like, the whole aura, the whole room was just full of excitement and fun and love … It was one of, like, one of our best nights. We had such a good time.”

Kristin gushed that she actually wants to “journal that night so I never forget,” adding, “Truly. It was the best,” at the TIME100 event.

So far the newlyweds have not shared any pictures or official updates themselves.

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