 
Geo News

BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, more gear up for FIFA Halftime show

FIFA fans count down days till first Halftime show in World Cup final

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel gear up to take the stage at FIFA
BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel gear up to take the stage at FIFA

FIFA World Cup final will host the first ever Halftime show this year and the lineup has excited fans beyond measure. 

In a dream come true fashion, BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and Gustavo Dudamel are all set to take the stage at the halftime show and fans cannot wait.

As the day draws near, fans took to social media and shared their excitement for the big game day.

Music fans - especially the BTS army gathered under the comments section for a teaser shared by Coldplay and BTS and showed their anticipation.

The video showed all the name labels for the performers, and told fans to mark their calendars for June 19. 

In the comments, social media users wrote, "BTS = HISTORY," and "CAN‘T WAIT FOR BTS."

Another chimed in, "Two more days! Who’s watching?!" as well as "can't wait for my team, BTS to win the world cup finals this sunday !!!!!"

More added, "AGAIN WHO PAVED THE WAY - IT'S BTS."

While some Bieber and BTS fans celebrated, "we gonna have pics of bts with justin omg my armylieber heart."

Needless to note, fans have surely marked their calendars for the final game.

Make us preferred on Google
Benny Blanco makes grand gesture for Selena Gomez due to shock reason
Benny Blanco makes grand gesture for Selena Gomez due to shock reason
Tom Holland slams critics judging 'The Odyssey' too soon
Tom Holland slams critics judging 'The Odyssey' too soon
Taylor Swift's 'soulmate collaborator' Aaron Dessner reveals new surprise
Taylor Swift's 'soulmate collaborator' Aaron Dessner reveals new surprise
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo divorce drama grows after public separation
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo divorce drama grows after public separation
Oscar winning legend Brenda Fricker dies at 80
Oscar winning legend Brenda Fricker dies at 80
‘Haunting Adeline' officially begins its journey to the big screen
‘Haunting Adeline' officially begins its journey to the big screen
Taylor Swift no-show as Travis Kelce makes new move
Taylor Swift no-show as Travis Kelce makes new move
Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post
Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post