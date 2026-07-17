BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, more gear up for FIFA Halftime show

BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel gear up to take the stage at FIFA

FIFA World Cup final will host the first ever Halftime show this year and the lineup has excited fans beyond measure.

In a dream come true fashion, BTS, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and Gustavo Dudamel are all set to take the stage at the halftime show and fans cannot wait.

As the day draws near, fans took to social media and shared their excitement for the big game day.

Music fans - especially the BTS army gathered under the comments section for a teaser shared by Coldplay and BTS and showed their anticipation.

The video showed all the name labels for the performers, and told fans to mark their calendars for June 19.

In the comments, social media users wrote, "BTS = HISTORY," and "CAN‘T WAIT FOR BTS."

Another chimed in, "Two more days! Who’s watching?!" as well as "can't wait for my team, BTS to win the world cup finals this sunday !!!!!"

More added, "AGAIN WHO PAVED THE WAY - IT'S BTS."

While some Bieber and BTS fans celebrated, "we gonna have pics of bts with justin omg my armylieber heart."

Needless to note, fans have surely marked their calendars for the final game.