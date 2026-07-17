Matt Damon reveals the first person who called after ‘The Odyssey’

Matt Damon shared a touching moment with his longtime friend Ben Affleck while talking about the release of The Odyssey.

During an interview with MTV UK, Damon talked about how much Affleck's opinion means to him.

The 55-year-old actor called the filmmaker "one of the great loves of my life" and said his reaction to the film was something he will always remember.

He added that Affleck watched an early screening of The Odyssey and called him straight after it ended.

The conversation lasted almost an hour as they both talked about the movie from start to finish. Damon said Affleck praised almost every part of Christopher Nolan's new film, making the call very special for him.

The two stars, however, known each other since they were children as they grew up together only a few streets apart in Cambridge, Massachusetts, before becoming writing partners and close friends.

Their screenplay for Good Will Hunting won an Oscar in 1998 and helped change both of their careers.

Since then, Ben and Matt worked together on some projects and even launched their own production company, Artists Equity.

The star also said two other opinions mattered just as much, revealing that his wife, Luciana and daughter Isabella also loved the film.

Matt joked that his daughter is usually his toughest critic, making her praise even more meaningful.