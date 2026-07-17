Christopher Nolan looks back at miracle moment during 'Oppenheimer' casting

Christopher Nolan instantly knew that Cillian Murphy could nail down the leading role in Oppenheimer right when he finished writing the movie.

In a new interview, the famed director admitted that “When I’m writing, I try to be disciplined and not write with actors in mind.” He noted that "If you do that, you’re writing something you’ve already seen them do, and it becomes limiting.”

However, the Batman creator added, “But when I finished adapting American Prometheus, I looked at the book sitting there with the real Robert Oppenheimer staring out from the cover.”

Singing praises of the Peaky Blinders star, Nolan said, “I've been lucky enough to work with Cillian for 20 years now, but never in a leading role.”

He added, “This time, I finally got to make that call and tell him, 'Yeah, this is the one.'”

Nolan, along with the fans of the movie realised after the movie was released, that he indeed made the right call.