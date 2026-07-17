Tom Holland slams critics judging 'The Odyssey' too soon

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is getting great reviews and historian Tom Holland has now responded to people who criticised the film before even watching it.

The film currently has a 96 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal and many other big names.

The story is about Odysseus as he tries to make his way home after the Trojan War.

After the strong reviews came out, Holland shared a post on X as he wondered if people who spent months attacking the movie without seeing it would now change their minds.

The Spider-Man actor also joked that some people might simply call the good reviews part of a "woke conspiracy."

This is not the first time Holland has defended the film. When the first reactions were released, the actor reminded people that those who had actually watched the movie were praising it.

His comments caught Elon Musk's attention as Musk has criticised the film before, especially because Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o was cast as Helen of Troy.

The tech giant replied with an insult aimed at Holland but the historian stood by his opinion.

He later wrote that The Odyssey is "an amazing film" and said people who skip it because they think it is "woke" are only missing out themselves.