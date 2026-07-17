Sydney Sweeney's dating life is back in the spotlight with new man

Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the centre of new dating rumours after fans started linking her name with actor Stephen Kalyn.

But the story behind the buzz is very different from what many people first thought.

The rumours started after a new report claimed that Stephen could appear with Sydney in The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to The Housemaid.

Soon after the news came out, many fans thought that there was something happening between the two away from the cameras.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Kalyn is now considered for the role of Millie's boyfriend. Millie is the character played by Sydney in the film series.

As the report spread online, social media users quickly started searching if Stephen was Sydney's new boyfriend and that confusion made the rumour grow even bigger.

Right now, there is nothing to reveal that the two are dating as the talk is only connected to the reported movie role and not their personal lives.

Stephen, however, has recently gained attention after his role in Off Campus. If he joins The Housemaid's Secret, it would be one of the biggest projects of his career so far.

Many fans have already said they would love to see the pair share the screen together.

But until the casting is officially announced, and unless either star says otherwise, there is no reason to believe the rumoured romance.