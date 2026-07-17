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Tom Holland pens thank-you note for 'amazing' team behind 'The Odyssey'

The 'Spider-Man' star celebrates the release of 'The Odyssey' by Christopher Nolan

By
Web Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Holland, 30, thanks his co-stars for shepherding him through this whirlwind
Holland, 30, thanks his co-stars for 'shepherding' him 'through this whirlwind'

Tom Holland is taking a moment to reflect after The Odyssey finally hit theatres.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, July 17, the 30-year-old actor — who portrays Telemachus on Christopher Nolan’s new epic fantasy action film — penned a heartfelt tribute to the cast, crew, and friends he made along the way.

“There are movies where you are challenged and fulfilled creatively and there are jobs where you meet wonderful people. The Odyssey is BOTH,” Holland wrote alongside a carousel of pictures from the film’s press tour and premiere.

“Being a part of this epic adventure has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career. I couldn’t be more grateful for the experience and the lessons I’ve learnt,” he continued.

After thanking the “amazing crew for going the distance,” the Spider-Man star expressed gratitude for his co-stars — Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, and more.

“Thank you to our amazing crew for going the distance, thank you to our wonderful cast for shepherding me through this whirlwind and thank you to Chris and Emma for you guidance and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime,” he wrote, giving a shout-out to the award-winning filmmaking couple.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved. The Odyssey is out now! Enjoy it on every and all formats you can and I’ll see you soon,” Holland concluded. 

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