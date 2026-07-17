Jim Parsons talks 'complicated relationship' with 'Big Bang Theory' fame

Parsons is most recognised for his role as Sheldon Cooper on the hit sitcom

Jim Parsons always knew he wanted to act, but he wasn’t prepared for the fame that came with it.

Appearing on the July 13 episode of All Out with Jon Dean, the 53-year-old actor opened up about his “complicated relationship” with fame following the success of The Big Bang Theory, admitting that he often felt “stressed” and “miserable” because of the intense pressure he put on himself.

“I look back now and realise that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable,” Parsons said. “I was not happy. I was stressed.”

The Emmy winner explained that he believed his success depended on constantly pushing himself and maintaining an exhausting routine. Looking back, however, he no longer thinks the emotional toll was worth it.

“I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money … just because it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable,” Parsons admitted, noting he often crossed the line between a strong “work ethic” and “obsessive behaviour.

When asked if he always knew he wanted to be “famous,” Parsons said it was a mix of his love of acting and seeking validation.

“It may just go back to, even from a very young age, knowing I’m different because of being gay,” he reflected, “even though I wouldn’t have known that exactly at the time.”

“It was something I could do that if it went well, it did get you the love and adoration of other people, and I’m sure that played a role in it,” he continued, “and that’s probably part of my complicated relationship with the whole thing now.”

Parsons rose to international fame as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, which ran from 2007 to 2019. The role earned him four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

In 2017, Parsons married Todd Spiewak after 15 years of dating. They met on a blind date and married in a private ceremony at the Rainbow Room in New York City.