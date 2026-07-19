Katie Price, son Harvey collaborate on exciting new project

Katie Price is working on a new mini-documentary with her son Harvey

Katie Price continues to offer a sneak peek into her personal life with a new project following the massive success of her latest documentary series.

The former glamour model,48, is working on a new mini-documentary with her son Harvey and podcaster friend Lewis Nicholls.

Lewis shared the news on Instagram, excitedly revealing that Katie Katie Price: Cornwall and Me will be released on the star’s YouTube channel.

He wrote: “Really excited to announce that we filmed a mini-documentary that will be on Katie’s YouTube channel.

“Our adventures from our break include the zipline experience and Harvey’s VIP train experience, in which Harvey drives the train, becomes the conductor and so much more.”

Lewis then asked fans: “Where else should we go in Cornwall? We have more filming next week.”

He has recorded plenty of content with The Pricey before and also hosted her live theatre tour with Kerry Katona last year.

The latest development comes after Katie Price's self-proclaimed multi-millionaire husband, Lee Andrews, 42, was jailed once again just a month after being released from Dubai's Al Awir prison.

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.