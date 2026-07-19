Matty Healy ties knot days after Taylor Swift’s grand wedding: Pictures inside

Wedding bells have officially rung for Matty Healy and Gabriette.

The 1975 frontman and the model-musician exchanged vows on Saturday, July 18, in an intimate yet celebrity-packed ceremony at the iconic Castillo del Lago, a historic Hollywood Hills mansion once owned by Madonna.

Perched near the Hollywood sign, the Spanish Colonial Revival estate set the stage for a stylish celebration that felt straight out of a movie.

Fittingly, the property even has a Hollywood résumé–it served as a filming location for the 1963 horror film House of the Damned.

Matty opted for timeless elegance in a black tuxedo, while Gabriette turned heads in a following white gown complete with a dramatic veil pinned to her half-up hairstyle.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds sealed the moment with a kiss as Matty dipped his bride for photographers before heading into the reception.

The guest list was just as fashionable as the venue. Charli XCX attended alongside husband and The 1975 drummer George Daniel, while Anastasia Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, Alex Consani, Devon Lee Carlson and fiancé Duke Nicholson, Sydney Lynn Carlson, Tyrell Hampton, Alex O'Connor and Quenlin Blackwell were also on hand to celebrate.

The romance has moved quickly but steadily. Matty and Gabriette first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in New York City in September 2023 before announcing their engagement in June 2024.

From a historic mansion to a guest list packed with familiar faces, the couple’s big day proved one thing: when Matty Healy throws a wedding, it’s anything but ordinary.