Justin Bieber delivers live performance of ‘Yukon’ ahead of FIFA Halftime

Just one day before taking over the halftime show stage during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, Justin Bieber surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at the Fanatic Fest.

On Saturday, July 18, the Baby hitmaker emerged on the stage at the New York festival to deliver a live performance of one his hits.

According to fan captured videos circulating over the internet, the 32-year-old Canadian pop star was seen exciting fans with a rendition of his 2021 song Yukon.

Some snippets showed him walking through a packed indoor crowd at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center while singing.

During the latest public outing, the Beauty and a Beat singer sported a yellow cap, sunglasses, and NWO wrestling shirt.

Moreover, mid show he removed his short to reveal tattoos, energetically engaging fans who hold up phones and reach toward him as he holds a microphone and continues to sing.

Bieber’s Yukon performance came just ahead of his most-anticipated shows.

The Stay singer is scheduled to perform at the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

The match is taking place at the MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) and is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.