Jelly Roll breaks new ground after Bunnie Xo divorce

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo may have ended their marriage, but they're rewriting the celebrity breakup playbook.

Just days after finalising their divorce, new details suggest there was no courtroom drama—only a shared effort to part on good terms after a decade together.

“There was never any desire to drag the process out,” a source told People magazine. “They both wanted to handle the divorce with respect for one another.”

The insider added that Jelly Roll “is a very generous person by nature and wanted to make sure the divorce was handled fairly and respectfully.”

According to the source, the country star is already looking ahead. “He’s doing really well,” the insider shared. “He’s focused on his tour and his health. He’s in a good place.”

While the financial terms remain private, reports say the former couple divided their shared assets and agreed to a confidential one-time payment, avoiding any future alimony disputes.

What has surprised fans most, however, is what comes next.

Speaking on her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie Xo revealed, “We’re going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn’t what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other.”

She also confirmed they still plan to welcome a child through surrogacy.

“And J has been so f---ing great about us still having a baby together, and he wants the same thing,” she said. “And we’re just going to raise little Nugget as one big happy family.”

For Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, the marriage may be over—but by the sound of it, their partnership is far from finished.