‘Tallahassee Lassie’ hitmaker Freddy ‘Boom Boom’ Cannon dies at 89

Tallahassee Lassie hitmaker Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon has passed away at the age of 89.

The early rock & roller, known for his radio hits, including Palisades Park, breathed his last on Friday, July 17 at a California hospice facility.

His longtime friend and iHeart Radio producer Tom Cuddy announced his death following Freddy’s brief battle with cancer.

The pal also noted that Freddy’s children Conny Weber and Billy Cannon were with him in the days before his demise.

Moreover, daughter Weber paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father and expressed gratitude towards his admirer, writing, “We would like to thank everyone for their love and support throughout our dad’s life.”

“He will be remembered as a rock and roll icon,” she added in a statement. “His music will live forever in our hearts.”

Born Frederick Anthony Picariello Jr. on December 4, 1936, in Lynn, Massachusetts, Freddy earned the nickname “Boom Boom” from the percussive power of his songs as well as the double entendre of his last name.

He was, reportedly, working on music at his home in Oxnard right up to his death.

Cuddy further revealed that his friend was scheduled to do what would have been his final interview on July 11 with longtime friend and NYC DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow, but was forced to cancel when he was hospitalised the day prior.

In addition to Tallahassee Lassie and Palisades Park, Freddy’s other hits included Way Down Yonder In New Orleans, Too Much Monkey Business, Action, Transistor Sister and Abigail Beecher.

Freddy is survived by children Conny and Billy, sister Mary Lou, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Beth, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He was pre-deceased by his son John, who died this past April 13, and wife Jeanette, who died in 2024.