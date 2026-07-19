Vanessa Feltz smiles through TV setback with sunny family outing

Published July 19, 2026
Vanessa Feltz looked carefree and relaxed as she headed out for a family beach day after sorrowfully bidding farewell to her daytime TV show.
For the unversed, the presenter's Vanessa programme on Channel 5 will not be renewed following a year on air.
Despite the career setback, Vanessa beamed with a smile as she soaked up the sunshine with her family.
The presenter shared stunning pictures on her Instagram Stories, where she looked gorgeous in a white summer dress embroidered with pink and red flowers.
Interestingly, Vanessa sent a heartfelt message to her fans, insisting that she is 'not going to hide under a rock' and revealing that she will be launching a new YouTube show, At Home With Vanessa.
The presenter said the show will be filmed at her home, 'Feltz Tower,' adding 'I hope it's going to be really great fun'.