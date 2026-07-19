Vanessa Feltz smiles through TV setback with sunny family outing

Vanessa Feltz looked gorgeous in a white summer dress embroidered with pink and red flowers

Vanessa Feltz looked carefree and relaxed as she headed out for a family beach day after sorrowfully bidding farewell to her daytime TV show.

For the unversed, the presenter's Vanessa programme on Channel 5 will not be renewed following a year on air.

Despite the career setback, Vanessa beamed with a smile as she soaked up the sunshine with her family.

The presenter shared stunning pictures on her Instagram Stories, where she looked gorgeous in a white summer dress embroidered with pink and red flowers.

Interestingly, Vanessa sent a heartfelt message to her fans, insisting that she is 'not going to hide under a rock' and revealing that she will be launching a new YouTube show, At Home With Vanessa.

The presenter said the show will be filmed at her home, 'Feltz Tower,' adding 'I hope it's going to be really great fun'.