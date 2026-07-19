Christopher Nolan decides to step away from filmmaking

If you are already wondering what Christopher Nolan is directing next, the filmmaker has some disappointing–but very Nolan-like–news: don’t expect it anytime soon.

Fresh off the release of The Odyssey, the Oscar-winning director revealed he’s planning to step away from filmmaking for at least three years after pushing himself to the limit on his latest epic.

“I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think,” Nolan admitted during an appearance on TODAY.

“I mean, it’s The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We’re not doing the job right making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn’t seem difficult.”

The ambitious project also marked a personal milestone for Nolan, who fulfilled a long-held dream of shooting an entire feature using IMAX cameras.

“This is a format that can put you in the cave with the Cyclops or on the deck of the ship in a way no other imagery or format can,” he explained.

“For The Odyssey, I went to IMAX and said, ‘If we’re going to fulfill this dream of shooting a movie that way, this is the one. This is The Odyssey.”

“For the first time ever, I finally realized that dream of doing a whole film that way,” he added.

So, how long before audiences get another Nolan blockbuster?

When asked if fans should expect another three-year gap, the director smiled and replied, “Oh, at least.”

The Odyssey is playing in theaters now.