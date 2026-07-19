Cat Deeley enjoys cosy festival date with movie executive after Patrick Kielty split

Cat Deeley was spotted enjoying a date with a movie executive a year after her separation from husband Patrick Kielty

Has Cat Deeley found love again?

The This Morning host,49, was spotted enjoying a date with a movie executive a year after her separation from husband Patrick Kielty.

It has been reported that the new man in Cat's life is film industry boss Charlie Coleman, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios, The Sun reported.

Photos shared by the publication show Cat looking stunning in a black strappy jumpsuit, oversized sunglasses and carrying a Chanel handbag.

The pair watched Lewis Capaldi perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London last Sunday.

An onlooker told the publication: 'At one point Charlie touched Cat's bare back affectionately and she was also tactile with him as they sipped on drinks in paper cups.

In May, it was reported that Cat is open to dating again almost a year after revealing her split from Patrick.

Cat and Patrick announced their divorce in a joint statement in July, confirming they had decided to end their 13-year marriage and would remain united as parents.

Patrick and Cat stressed that 'no other party' was involved in the disintegration of their relationship, which is believed to have been privately finalised at the start of the year, before going public months later.

'They seemed very relaxed with each other and shared several jokes. She was whispering in his ear and they were bopping to the music.'