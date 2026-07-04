Princess Andre celebrates major milestone with beauty brand launch

Princess Andre, who recently rose to fame with her reality show, The Princess Diaries has now ventured into the beauty industry with an exciting new business.

The 19-year-old- daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre has teased the launch of her makeup brand, By Princess, a project she says she has been working on for a long time.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Princess gave fans a glimpse of her new products after hosting a special preview launch event on Thursday.

She looked effortlessly chic in a white corset top as she showcased her glowing complexion while promoting the brand.

@byprincess.x Preview Launch, so excited to share with you all what I’ve been working on for so long.’

For the unversed, Princess recently celebrated her 19th birthday, with her mother, Katie Price, sharing a heartfelt tribute that read: 'My real life Barbie doll daughter', while she celebrated with her father Peter Andre who had made a cake with his wife Emily.'

The business launch comes shortly after Princess gave fans a tour of her father Peter Andre’s lavish villa in Cyprus, complete with a huge swimming pool, tennis court and extensive grounds, during a family getaway.

She offered a sneak peek inside the stunning property, which Peter helped his Greek Cypriot dad build and design over 20 years ago.