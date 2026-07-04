Katie Price breaks her silence on years of headlines ahead of documentary debut

Nothing to Hide, a four-part Sky Original series, premieres on Sky and streaming service on July 8.

Katie Price is all set to tell her side of the story in her highly anticipated documentary TV debut.

The former glamour model, 49, has followed in the footsteps of A-listers including Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue, and both Sir David and Victoria Beckham by launching her own documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The four part series, created in collaboration with Louis Theroux’s production company, Mindhouse, follow’s Katie’s rollercoaster’ life in the spotlight and explores the highs and lows of her personal and public journey.

Early in the documentary, Katie explains that she she wanted to share her own version of events because she believes she has “always been misunderstood.”

“You all think you know about me,” she tells HuffPost UK weeks before her documentary’s TV debut.

“And to a degree, you do. You’ve seen me do reality TV, and I’ve grown up in the public eye since I was 17. But there’s also a lot you don’t know about me.”

“I’m going to take you on a rollercoaster journey,” she teases. “And at the end of it, you will be mentally exhausted.”

“But just imagine, if you’re mentally exhausted, how do you think I feel?” she quips. “It’s my life!

”Katie said that while people have “seen headlines” and “judged me on them”, the documentary gives her the opportunity to share not only version of events and lived experiences, but also the perspectives of her family, loved ones and others who witnessed her journey firsthand.

“When I decided to do the documentary, I literally said, ‘you can interview anyone you like from the past to the present – anybody – and you can ask me any questions you want, no matter how hard or tricky or in-depth it is’,” she recalls.

The mother-of-five also opens up about some of the most important aspects of her life throughout the series.

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, a four-part Sky Original series, premieres on Sky and streaming service on July 8.