Katie Price becomes emotional as she reveals true feelings about ex Peter Andre

Katie Price breaks silence on Peter Andre feud:’ 'I want to put all my energy into me’

Katie Price has candidly spoken about the current status of her relationship with ex-husband Peter Andre in a new interview.

The former glamour model, 48, ended her long-standing feud with Peter, 53, in February this year after the pair released a surprise joint statement.

Katie and Peter posted on social media: 'We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children. We are hoping this is the start of a positive relationship.'

Now Katie has gracefully admitted: 'Do you know what, I'm at peace with myself. It doesn't mean to say I'll ever forget anything. 'But I've just got better things in my life. What's the point in reminiscing about the past like that? I've got no energy for it.

'I want to put all my energy into me and the future', she added to The Sun.

The reconciliation became even more evident in April when Katie and Peter began following each other on Instagram, in April confirming they had finally end on their 16-year feud.

The former couple married in 2005, and they went on to welcome two children, Junior, now 21, and Princess, 19, before announcing their abrupt separation and subsequent divorce in 2009.