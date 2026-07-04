Molly Mae Hague shares sweet midnight feeding moment with baby Midas

The Maebe founder admitted midnight feeds are proving exhausting despite an easier second pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague offered fans a sweet glimpse into life with her newborn son, Midas, as she shared a candid update about late-night feeds on Instagram on Friday.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, both 27, recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Midas Thomas.

While the Maebe founder recently admitted that raising a newborn has been easier the second time around, she confessed that the sleepless nights are still taking their toll.

Sharing an amusing video of Tommy trying on her high heels, Molly joked that the 'delusion' caused by the lack of sleep had already begun to set in.

She also posted a clip of herself feeding her baby Midas, writing: 'If you don't laugh, you'll certainly cry.'

Molly's latest update comes after Tommy praised his fiancée for returning to the gym just four weeks after giving birth to their second son.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tommy revealed he was 'so proud' to see Molly-Mae, also 'smashing' being back in the gym as he shared a loved-up selfie and a photo of her in gym wear.

The couple officially revealed their son's name when Tommy stepped into the ring for his fight against Eddie Hall in Manchester on June 13, wearing shorts embroidered with the name ‘Midas Thomas.’