Tom Holland reveals bold plan for Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland has swung through New York as Spider-Man, but his next mission might be even tougher–living up to the legacy of dance icon Fred Astaire.

Fresh off promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the 30-year-old actor revealed he’s wasting no time before diving into months of dance training for the long-awaited Fred Astaire biopic.

“I now feel like I’m starting this chapter where I can’t quite get away with being a teenager anymore,” Holland said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The actor admitted his first rehearsals were a reality check.

“For me, what I love about my job is the challenges. We have Fred Astaire next, which is what we’re planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio,” he said.

Holland confessed the experience has already been humbling.

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud.”

If he gets his way, audiences won’t see a dance double stepping in either.

“I have a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot – how he would have done it,” Holland explained.

The update comes as Holland and wife Zendaya continue promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Reflecting on working together again, Zendaya recently remarked, “Spider-Man was a dream; I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love.”

Looks like Peter Parker is hanging up the web—for dancing shoes.