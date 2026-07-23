 
Geo News

Lee Andrews' sister and friend speak out in shock statement

Lee's father, Peter Andrews, had also been released from Dubai's Al Awir Prison

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 23, 2026

Katie Prices family appeared to distance themselves from him in a bold statement
Katie Price's family appeared to distance themselves from him in a bold statement 

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has suffered another setback as his own family and friends appeared to distance themselves from him in a bold statement on Wednesday.

It comes after reports claimed that Lee's father, Peter Andrews, had also been released from Dubai's Al Awir Prison. 

In a new statement seen by the The Sun, Lee school friends said: 'Kelly Andrews and I just want to take a moment to speak the truth.

'Recent information shared has brought forward evidence that has left us both shocked.

'We are the first to admit when we're wrong, and now that there is proof, we feel it's important to acknowledge that.

'We also want people to understand that this involves Kelly's brother, which makes this incredibly painful for their family.

'The Lee we knew was never like this, which makes it even harder for us, as his sister and as a friend, to get our heads around everything that's come to light.'

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.

Make us preferred on Google
Taylor Swift leaves fans nostalgic on sixth 'Folklore' anniversary
Taylor Swift leaves fans nostalgic on sixth 'Folklore' anniversary
Benny Blanco gives fans sneak peek into Selena Gomez's Italian birthday
Benny Blanco gives fans sneak peek into Selena Gomez's Italian birthday
Lee Andrews' father freed from Dubai prison amid fraud case
Lee Andrews' father freed from Dubai prison amid fraud case
Kylie Kelce recreates iconic 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' scene with special guest
Kylie Kelce recreates iconic 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' scene with special guest
Tom Holland breaks silence on brand-new project after 'Spider-Man'
Tom Holland breaks silence on brand-new project after 'Spider-Man'
Kevin Feige reveals MCU plans for Miles Morales' Spider-Man
Kevin Feige reveals MCU plans for Miles Morales' Spider-Man
Netflix's 'Alley Cats' trailer: Ricky Gervais returns to animation
Netflix's 'Alley Cats' trailer: Ricky Gervais returns to animation
Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Ali G movie release date revealed
Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Ali G movie release date revealed