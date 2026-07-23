Lee Andrews' sister and friend speak out in shock statement

Katie Price's family appeared to distance themselves from him in a bold statement

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, has suffered another setback as his own family and friends appeared to distance themselves from him in a bold statement on Wednesday.

It comes after reports claimed that Lee's father, Peter Andrews, had also been released from Dubai's Al Awir Prison.

In a new statement seen by the The Sun, Lee school friends said: 'Kelly Andrews and I just want to take a moment to speak the truth.

'Recent information shared has brought forward evidence that has left us both shocked.

'We are the first to admit when we're wrong, and now that there is proof, we feel it's important to acknowledge that.

'We also want people to understand that this involves Kelly's brother, which makes this incredibly painful for their family.

'The Lee we knew was never like this, which makes it even harder for us, as his sister and as a friend, to get our heads around everything that's come to light.'

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.