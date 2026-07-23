Prince Harry, Meghan close pals drop couple's 'separate' life bombshell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friends gave shocking details about the couple's marital status despite them putting a united front publicly.

An insider told gossip columnist Rob Shutter that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending time apart, which raised questions about the future of their marriage.

The source said, "They’re living very separate lives now. It’s gone beyond work schedules.

"They have different priorities, different routines, and they’re spending much less time together than people realise."

Most recently, Harry fulfilled his years-long wish to reunite his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with their grandfather, King Charles.

Meghan was also part of the meeting, but no photos were released.

Since then, there have been reports that Harry asked Meghan to keep quiet in order to gain the royal family's trust back.

"When Harry is on his own, he seems like a different person. He’s more relaxed, more spontaneous, and much more like the prince people remember. Friends have noticed the change," the pals of the Sussexes shared with Rob.

The royal commentator added, "Nobody knows what will happen next. But people around them aren’t talking about whether they’re spending time apart anymore. They’re wondering whether this marriage can survive it."