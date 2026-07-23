Princess Beatrice ‘in distress’ after Edo’s suspicious move

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have recently sparked concerning speculation about their marriage as the couple appear distant.

While they made several outings during the reports of strain on their marriage, royal fans and experts have remained on edge about the relationship. In a surprise turn of events, Edo’s latest stunt has left King Charles’s niece worried that the secret might be out.

The luxury property developer is an active Instagram user, and he usually shares updates from his trips abroad and the work he has been doing. Amid promoting his work, he has not failed to share special milestone family moments, including his wedding anniversary on July 17.

As the couple marked six of years of marriage, there was no post from Edo, which was uncharacteristic for him. Sources have revealed that it “really doesn’t look good”.

According to close friends, Beatrice is “horrified and humiliated” as she is “praying for a miracle” for things to resolve.

“Even in the best-case scenario, this proves he’s clearly in no mood to celebrate the relationship, or even try to put an end to all the rumours that have been swirling for months now about trouble in the marriage,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“Naturally, a lot of people are taking it as strong evidence that he’s got one foot out the door and that divorce seems to be inevitable. The timing is suspicious, and it comes at a time where they seem more disconnected than ever.”