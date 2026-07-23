Meghan Markle’s As Ever expansion thrown in chaos after upsetting update

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had reportedly taken separate paths when it came to their professional lives and play to their strengths.

The Duke of Sussex had taken the route of charitable work and public engagements associated to it, while the Duchess of Sussex embraced her roots in showbiz and created her own lifestyle brand. Meghan has kept As Ever as her main focus ever since it launched in 2025, and working on growing it further.

Despite parting ways with the Netflix partnership, reports claimed that Meghan has plans for a major expansion while “stocking up” to meet the influx of demands. There is already speculation about the financial status of the Sussexes when they were hit with a major blow.

Harry, who had sued DailyMail publication, along with six other claimants, for illegal information gathering, lost the legal battle, racking up an eye-watering legal bill. Even though, Meghan was not involved, she and her business would be feeling the impact, according to sources.

King Charles’s younger son has to find enough funds to foot the bill and the “more likely scenario is that he will have to find his own way to come up with the cash through a more traditional loan”, an insider told Closer.

They added that this “will throw all of his, and Meghan's, plans into total chaos”.

“The expansion for her brand will most certainly have to be dialled way back, if not totally put on hold,” the source added. “There’s been all this talk about them looking to buy more property and that will be difficult, if not impossible.”

Meghan does not even want to consider putting her Montecito mansion home at risk as moving out would now be “devastating”. Even though Harry is reassuring his wife to not worry, it is easier said than done.