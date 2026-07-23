Prince Harry braves new challenge as allies make their exit: ‘unfair'

Prince Harry firmly ‘stands his ground’ after devastating blow from UK

Prince Harry landed in major turmoil following his trip to the UK and now he is left to fend for himself in shock turn of events.

The Duke of Sussex has two key issues that he had been pursuing in his home country, one was the police protection for him and his family and, two being the phone hacking case. Harry, along with six other claimants, had filed the case against the DailyMail, which they ended up losing.

The loss is not just a blow to the ego but also to the pocket as there is a staggering £50 million legal bill due including the legal fee of the high-stakes case. Sources have claimed that the claimants – Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, Simon Hughes, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence – are not coming to rescue King Charles’s younger son.

‘All this talk about Elton John and other people coming to the rescue is not grounded in reality at all,” an insider told Closer magazine.

“For one thing Harry is far too proud to go around asking his friends for handouts, and even if he was willing to humble himself and beg, everyone in the real world knows that it’s not as simple as that, people don't just write huge checks to their friends for tens of millions of dollars.”

The insiders added that Harry is “privately” putting on a “brave face” as he believes that it is an unfair settlement. It is a brutal blow since his financial situation isn’t exactly as great as expected.

About the legal bill, Harry is being “very defiant” and believes that numbers have been “exaggerated”. The legal fee has reportedly been charged around £350 to £5000 per hour due to the sensitivity of the case.