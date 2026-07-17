 
Geo News

Taylor Swift no-show as Travis Kelce makes new move

Travis Kelce breaks cover without wife Taylor Swift soon after wedding

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 17, 2026

Travis Kelce breaks cover without wife Taylor Swift soon after wedding
Travis Kelce breaks cover without wife Taylor Swift soon after wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce only recently got married but the couple seems to have had to be parted for the athlete’s upcoming NFL season as he gets to training full time.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recently spotted training in Florida – wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

Kelce appeared in great spirits and showed off his wedding ring in the paparazzi photos from the outing.

Following a two-year streak of underwhelming performances, the Chiefs are ready to return with a new zeal this year. In fact, the Grotesquerie star made his decision to not retire this year just so he could make a comeback and bow out at a good note.

Announcing his decision on Pat McAfee’s show earlier, Kelce said, “Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby, and the Chiefs are making moves, Pat.”

He revealed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker was in full support of his decision as they both share the same attitude towards work. “We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this...desire. I’m still in love with this game,” he said.

Make us preferred on Google
Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post
Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post
Blake Lively faces painful Hollywood reality after her major fallout
Blake Lively faces painful Hollywood reality after her major fallout
Princess Andre apologises to mum Katie Price after learning of her past struggles
Princess Andre apologises to mum Katie Price after learning of her past struggles
BTS V teases Pakistan visit in new update?
BTS V teases Pakistan visit in new update?
Anya Taylor-Joy spills tea on Taylor Swift's phone-free wedding
Anya Taylor-Joy spills tea on Taylor Swift's phone-free wedding
Beverley Callard celebrates completing radiotherapy treatment
Beverley Callard celebrates completing radiotherapy treatment
Post Malone ditches country vibes in latest music preview
Post Malone ditches country vibes in latest music preview
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys sushi dinner with brother in law Zach Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham enjoys sushi dinner with brother in law Zach Peltz