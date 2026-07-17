Taylor Swift no-show as Travis Kelce makes new move

Travis Kelce breaks cover without wife Taylor Swift soon after wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce only recently got married but the couple seems to have had to be parted for the athlete’s upcoming NFL season as he gets to training full time.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recently spotted training in Florida – wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts.

Kelce appeared in great spirits and showed off his wedding ring in the paparazzi photos from the outing.

Following a two-year streak of underwhelming performances, the Chiefs are ready to return with a new zeal this year. In fact, the Grotesquerie star made his decision to not retire this year just so he could make a comeback and bow out at a good note.

Announcing his decision on Pat McAfee’s show earlier, Kelce said, “Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby, and the Chiefs are making moves, Pat.”

He revealed that the Anti-Hero hitmaker was in full support of his decision as they both share the same attitude towards work. “We share the same love for what we do, and we’ve had this...desire. I’m still in love with this game,” he said.