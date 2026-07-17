Blake Lively faces painful Hollywood reality after her major fallout

Blake Lively may still have Ryan Reynolds firmly in her corner, but insiders say the actress is quietly coming to terms with a painful new reality: Hollywood does not feel the same anymore.

As per Heat magazine, the actress has been leaning heavily on her husband after finding herself on the outside of a social circle she once helped define.

“Blake did her best to hold her head high throughout all this and act as though it was just any other weekend, but this has been absolutely devastating for her,” the insider said.

The reported turning point came during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.

While Hollywood’s biggest names filled the guest list, Blake was nowhere to be seen–a moment the source says forced her to confront how much life has changed.

“This has forced her to accept that this chapter of her life really is over,” the source continued.

“There was all this talk that she might get an invite and, of course, she got her hopes up because she'd give anything to fix this, but—obviously—that didn't happen.”

Behind the scenes, Reynolds has reportedly become Blake’s biggest source of comfort.

“Ryan’s been doing everything he can to keep her spirits up, but it’s just very, very hard,” the insider shared.

The emotional weight, they claim, extends far beyond one wedding invitation.

“Seeing Gigi, Cara, and all the people that Blake used to be so close to celebrating with Taylor without her was a brutal reminder of how much has changed,” the source added.

“Taylor had so many A-list stars at her wedding, it’s hard not to feel like all of Hollywood is now Team Taylor. It’s really hammered home for her just how much of an outsider she now is.”

For Blake, the biggest headline may no longer be a celebrity friendship ending–but discovering who remains beside her when the spotlight shifts.