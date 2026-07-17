Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over 'tone-deaf' post

Kim Kardashian, 44, admits the ‘timing’ of her Instagram post was unfortunate

Kim Kardashian is explaining why she posted vacation pictures right after her grandmother’s death was announced.

On Thursday, July 16, the reality TV star posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram, showing her and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian on a lake vacation with their kids.

But many fans were shocked to see the “lake life” post appear on her page less than an hour after her mother, Kris Jenner, announced the death of Kris’ mom, MJ.

“Didn’t MJ just die and you posting this? WOW,” one commenter questioned, while another quoted Kourtney Kardashian’s iconic line: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

The SKIMS founder immediately cleared up the confusion. “This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing,” Kim, 45, wrote in a pinned comment under her vacation post.

“I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life.”

Moments earlier, Kris Jenner had announced that her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, passed away at the age of 91.

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us… When I look at my kids and grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us,” Kris, 70, wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

Shortly afterward, Kim came out with a touching tribute of her own, calling MJ “my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin.”

She also implied that MJ wouldn’t have minded her ill-timed vacation post, writing, “I know you are up in heaven, looking at all out Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”

Also paying tribute were Kourteney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, sharing pictures and videos to their Instagram Stories.