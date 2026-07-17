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‘Haunting Adeline' officially begins its journey to the big screen

'Haunting Adeline' author shared the update on social media and confirmed its movie release

By
Web Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

‘Haunting Adeline’ officially begins its journey to the big screen
‘Haunting Adeline’ officially begins its journey to the big screen

Fans of Haunting Adeline finally have something to celebrate.

After years of rumours and fan theories, author HD Carlton has finally confirmed that her bestselling novel is officially turning into a movie.

The announcement ends years of online buzz about a possible adaptation. Readers used to share dream casts, fan made trailers and even rumours that Netflix had already picked up the story.

Now, the news has finally come straight from the author herself.

Carlton shared the update on social media and confirmed that Haunting Adeline is heading to the big screen.

She, however, did not reveal who will star in the film or who will direct it. There is also no release date yet and it is still unclear if the project will be released in cinemas or on a streaming service.

The novel became one of BookTok's biggest dark romance hits and built a huge fan following around the world.

At the same time, it also sparked some massive debate because of its disturbing themes, leaving many readers wondering how the story could be brought to life on screen.

The book is about Adeline Reilly after she moves into her grandmother's old mansion, where she finds herself being watched by Zade Meadows.

Many fans believe that if the first film is successful, the sequel can also make its way to the screen as well.

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