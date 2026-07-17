Oscar winning legend Brenda Fricker dies at 80

Brenda Fricker, the Oscar winning actress loved for My Left Foot and Home Alone 2, has died at the age of 81.

The sad news was confirmed by her agent and fans have been paying tribute to the much loved star.

Her agent, Phil Belfield, said Brenda died after a period of ill health.

In a heartfelt statement, he said that the world would never see another actress like her and added that working with her had been a true honour.

Brenda made history when she became the first Irish actress to win an Oscar for My Left Foot.

Years later, the late star won over another generation of fans as the kind Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2. She, however, also appeared in Casualty and even had a brief role in Coronation Street.

Although she stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, Brenda stayed close to many fans through interviews where she talked openly about her life.

The star shared that she enjoyed living quietly, reading books, writing poetry and spending time with her dog.

Brenda also opened honestly about her battle with depression and said getting help had changed her life.

After news of her death broke, social media was filled with messages from fans who remembered her kindness, talent and unforgettable performances.

Many called Brenda Fricker one of Ireland's greatest actresses and said her work will never be forgotten.