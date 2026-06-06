Prince Harry, Peter Phillips' years-long feud laid bare after wedding snub

Prince Harry skipped his cousin Peter Phillips' wedding in the UK after an incident that had left the Duke frustrated at the first wedding some 18 years ago.

Princess Anne's son Peter, 48, is marrying NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, 45, in a more private affair at All Saints Church, Kemble.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not travel to the UK to atend the ceremany as he's not on good terms with his cousin. It is also unknown whether an invitation was extended to the Duke.

Harry has had a strained relationship with peter for some years - since his first wedding to Autumn Kelly back in 2008, according to the Daily Mail.

It happened when Peter allegedly agreed a deal with Hello magazine for the exclusive photograph rights worth an estimated £500,000.

Harry is believed to have been left frustrated by this, having not been made aware. He was due to introduce his girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy, to his grandmother for the first time.

So, while the duke was aware of photographers at the event, believing it was a personal collection for the married couple, what he did not know was that his intimate family gathering would be splashed across 100 pages of the glossy celebrity publication.

William and Catherine's attendance in today's nuptials could also have played a part in the Sussexes' decision to remain in California, as Harry's fractious relationship with his brother shows no sign of repair.

However, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie arrived to attend the wedding alongside other royals.