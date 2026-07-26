Kelly Clarkson explains why romance is not her priority anymore

Kelly Clarkson has shared a rare update about her love life, saying she is happy being single and has no plans to rush into another relationship.

The singer made the honest confession while speaking to fans during her Las Vegas residency, where she explained why she enjoys her life just the way it is.

Clarkson told the crowd that people often ask why she is still single.

Her answer, however, was simple.

She joked that many relationships she sees only make being single look even better.

The Stronger singer said there are moments when she watches other couples and feels thankful that she gets to go home alone.

"There are a lot of people out here making single look real good," she said. She also laughed that there is plenty of drama she does not have to deal with in her own home.

Even so, Clarkson said she still believes relationships take real effort.

According to the singer, the hardest part is keeping the love alive and making sure things never start to feel boring or routine.

The comments came almost a year after the death of her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August 2025 after battling cancer.

The former couple share two children, River and Remington.

Earlier this year, Kelly shared that her children have been sleeping in her room more often.