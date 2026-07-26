‘Haunting Adeline' gets major update with new twist

Fans of Haunting Adeline have something new to look forward to.



Author H D Carlton announced that her bestselling dark romance series is getting graphic novel versions, giving readers new way to experience the story that became a hit.

Carlton is working with Deviant Ink Publishing to turn Haunting Adeline and its sequel, Hunting Adeline into illustrated graphic novels.

The first book is expected to arrive in late 2026, with artwork by illustrator J B Roe.

The author, however, said that she wanted to see the characters brought to life through artwork for a long time.

She also shared that she has been closely involved in the project to make sure it stays true to the original books.

The announcement came right after Carlton defended the upcoming Haunting Adeline film, which has faced criticism because of the novel's dark themes.

In a recent Instagram video, she said fiction should not be censored and confirmed that the movie is still moving forward.

Released in 2021, Haunting Adeline became one of BookTok's biggest success stories.

At the same time, it also sparked debate because of its mature and disturbing themes.

According to Variety, the graphic novels, moreover, will also be made for adult readers and will keep the same mature content as the original books.