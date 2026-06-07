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Princess Beatrice's connections with Jeffrey Epstein exposed by ex-assistant

Unverified testimony emerges as authorities continue reviewing Epstein linked allegations
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 07, 2026

Princess Beatrice&apos;s connections with Jeffrey Epstein exposed by ex-assistant

A former assistant to Jeffrey Epstein has made fresh claims suggesting she once dined with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Buckingham Palace and attended Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebrations.

Sarah Kellen who worked for Epstein for over a decade from 2001, gave testimony to the US House Oversight Committee last month in which she described a deeply troubling and abusive relationship with the convicted sex offender. 

She also pushed back against previous portrayals of her role, rejecting claims she was a key organiser within his inner circle.

During the hearing, Kellen referred to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah, Duchess of York, as “high-profile individuals” she encountered through Epstein. 

She alleged that she attended a dinner at what she described as Andrew’s private apartment at Buckingham Palace, as well as Beatrice’s 18th birthday party.

In previous inquiries and interviews, Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he was not aware of Epstein’s criminal activity at the time of their contact. 

He has also challenged claims regarding his involvement in social events linked to Epstein.

The former royal has previously faced legal and reputational fallout over his association with Epstein, including a civil case settlement in the United States and ongoing questions raised in both the UK and abroad. 

British authorities have also confirmed they are reviewing aspects of historical allegations as part of wider assessments.

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