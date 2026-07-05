Kelly Osbourne visits Ozzy's grave on Sharon's first wedding anniversary

Sharon and Ozzy got married in a ceremony in 1982 in Maui, Hawaii

Kelly Osbourne penned a heartfelt letter to her mother, Sharon, as she marked the first wedding anniversary since Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy died in July last year aged 76 just two weeks after performing a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham.

Kelly, 41, paid a visit to Ozzy's grave and lay a huge bunch of flowers. The Prince of Darkness was buried close to the lake at the heart of the sprawling 250-acre private family estate in Buckinghamshire.

Sharon and Ozzy got married in a ceremony in 1982 in Maui, Hawaii. It would have been their 44th wedding anniversary.

She wrote on Instagram: "My Dearest Mummy,

"Today feels different. A day that was once filled with celebration now carries a quiet ache. This is your first wedding anniversary without Daddy by your side, and I can only imagine how heavy your heart must feel. There are some dates that remind us just how deeply we have loved and today is one of them.

"I hope you know that love like yours doesn't end when a life does. It changes shape. It becomes the warmth of the sun on your face when you need comfort, the memories that make you smile through tears, the quiet moments when you somehow know he's near. Daddy may no longer walk beside you, but he will never stop walking with you.

"I often find myself imagining him looking down on you with that magical smile. The one that held so much pride and so much love. I know he would want you to see yourself through his eyes: resilient, compassionate, courageous and endlessly loving."

The tribute comes after Kelly's personal life reportedly hit a rough patch following the end of her engagement to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson in March.