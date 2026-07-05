Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton share unseen wedding photos on special occasion

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are putting their love on full display as they celebrate a special occasion together.

The power couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary with never-before-seen photos from their dreamy nuptials.

On Friday, July 3, each of them took to their respective Instagram accounts to share moments on from their wedding day in 2021.

"5 years married to my forever [bouquet and white heart emoji] @blakeshelton gx," Stefani, 56, captioned her post, which featured shots of her floral veil, the couple holding hands during the ceremony, their gold-lettered wedding invitation, their rings and more.

In his own post, Shelton, 50, shared similar photos. In addition, a full-length shot of Stefani's stunning Vera Wang wedding gown was included.

"5 years and every day is better than the last... I love you @gwenstefani SHELTON!!!! Happy anniversary my pretty girl!!!!" the country music star wrote in his social media post.

His wife jumped in the comments section to express her love for her husband loud and clear, "[joined hands emoji] love u!!"

For the unversed, the Go Ahead and Break My Heart collaborators first met while appearing as coaches on The Voice in 2014 before eventually tying the knot in a backyard chapel on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's home state of Oklahoma.

Stefani and Shelton are mother and stepdad to three sons, Kingston, 20, Zuma, 17, and Apollo, 12, all of whom the No Doubt star shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.